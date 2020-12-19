ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €24.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.40 ($21.65).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

