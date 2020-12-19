ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.47. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 186,120 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.67.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,667.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $159,434.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,996.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657. Corporate insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

