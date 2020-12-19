AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,406 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,164 shares of company stock valued at $30,623,271. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $951.50 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $959.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 383.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

