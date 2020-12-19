AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,081,000 after buying an additional 80,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 48.6% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

NYSE CCU opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCU. ValuEngine raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.