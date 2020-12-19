AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,456 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cannae worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNNE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Cannae by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 225,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 140,720 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,980,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

