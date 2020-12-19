AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Public Education by 557.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,559 shares of company stock worth $108,611. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.