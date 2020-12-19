AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 22,303 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

