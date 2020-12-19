AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,323 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of LHC Group worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 296.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.94.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

