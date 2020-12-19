Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.83

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $5.25. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 43,888 shares changing hands.

APS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a current ratio of 24.60.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

