AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

ATR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.10. 656,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

