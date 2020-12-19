Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Down 6.2%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.93. 601,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 124,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

APRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

