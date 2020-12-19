Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APRE. BidaskClub upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $549.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

