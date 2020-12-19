Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

APRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $549.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.36. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

