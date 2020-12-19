Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 697,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

