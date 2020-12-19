Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AAOI. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.51. 697,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 91,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.