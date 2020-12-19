Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Applied Minerals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 208,163 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.