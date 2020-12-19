Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 286.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,710 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

