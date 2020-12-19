Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) dropped 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 1,348,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 666,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

AINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $715.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

