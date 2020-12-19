Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

