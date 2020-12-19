Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) received a C$11.00 target price from equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

Shares of TSE APHA opened at C$9.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aphria Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$11.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

