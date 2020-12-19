Apex Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $2,049.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

