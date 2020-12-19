Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Sells $260,800.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $260,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,058,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $196,900.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $172,300.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

