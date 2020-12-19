Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $543.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 72.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

