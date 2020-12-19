Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.29.

ANTM opened at $308.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $338.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,984. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

