Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $44.80. Approximately 569,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 150,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $636.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 194,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

