Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £147.06 in Stock

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($32.02) per share, for a total transaction of £147.06 ($192.13).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,424 ($31.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,200.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,963.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,564.50 ($33.51). The company has a market capitalization of £33.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

