Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Up 5.3%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 367,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 561,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANCN shares. ValuEngine raised Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 364,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 4.91% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

