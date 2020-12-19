AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 5.3%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.80. 692,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 404,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

