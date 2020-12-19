AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 5.3%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.80. 692,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 404,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $623.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.
AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
