Analyzing FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Millennium Cell (OTCMKTS:MCELQ)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Millennium Cell (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.48, suggesting that its share price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Cell has a beta of -2.24, suggesting that its share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 1 3 0 0 1.75 Millennium Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 83.87%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Millennium Cell.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77% Millennium Cell N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 45.12 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -7.15 Millennium Cell N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Millennium Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Millennium Cell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, and Germany. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Millennium Cell Company Profile

Millennium Cell, Inc., a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals. The hydrogen produced by its hydrogen fuel cartridge technology is converted into electricity by a fuel cell. The company develops the technology in partnership with corporate and government entities. It also licenses its hydrogen cartridge technology and designs to companies, which develop fuel cell systems. Millennium Cell has a strategic relationship with The Dow Chemical Company for the commercialization of its hydrogen battery technology in the military and consumer electronics markets, as well as has a joint development and licensing agreement with Horizon Fuel Cells Plc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Eatontown, New Jersey. Millennium Cell Inc. is in liquidation.

