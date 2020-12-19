Analyzing ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ForceField Energy and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Avient 0 1 4 0 2.80

Avient has a consensus target price of $37.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Avient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avient is more favorable than ForceField Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ForceField Energy and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A Avient 18.00% 9.43% 3.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ForceField Energy and Avient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avient $2.86 billion 1.27 $588.60 million $1.69 23.51

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than ForceField Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avient beats ForceField Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ForceField Energy Company Profile

ForceField Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lighting products and solutions for enhancing energy efficiency in China and the United States. It distributes light emitting diode, and other commercial lighting products and fixtures. The company was formerly known as SunSi Energies Inc. and changed its name to ForceField Energy Inc. in February 2013. ForceField Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

