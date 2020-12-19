Analyzing FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) & Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

77.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 22.12% 6.94% 1.03% FNCB Bancorp 24.88% 9.65% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pinnacle Financial Partners and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.93%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and FNCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 3.58 $400.88 million $5.37 11.72 FNCB Bancorp $53.68 million 2.87 $11.07 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats FNCB Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 111 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, and eight in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, it offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, person to person transfers, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of January 24, 2020, the company operated 17 branch offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties; and a limited purpose office in Allentown, Lehigh County. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

