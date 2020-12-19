Analysts Set U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target at $26.14

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

USCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $40.84 on Monday. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $681.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $406,008. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

