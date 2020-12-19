Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $63.52

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.52.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SFIX opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $54,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,524 shares of company stock worth $27,003,282. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

