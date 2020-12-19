Analysts Set Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Price Target at $13.00

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MYE opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $699.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $241,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 102.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 69.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

