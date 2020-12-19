Analysts Set Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) PT at $17.33

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

