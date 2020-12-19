Analysts Set Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Price Target at $293.33

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.33.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.49 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $292.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.14.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 332 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $86,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $562,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,175. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

