Analysts Set ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Price Target at GBX 98.17

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.17 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($60,752.55). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £2,659.20 ($3,474.26).

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 107.25 ($1.40). 18,933,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,899,100. ITV plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.80 ($2.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.47.

ITV plc (ITV.L) Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

