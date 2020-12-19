Analysts Set ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Price Target at GBX 98.17

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.17 ($1.28).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
In other news, insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($60,752.55). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £2,659.20 ($3,474.26).
ITV plc (ITV.L) Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
