Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price at $83.50

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,880 shares of company stock worth $453,389 over the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $128,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. 992,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,214. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.86 and a beta of -1.18.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

