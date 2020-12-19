Analysts Set Expectations for AGCO Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.16 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGCO. BidaskClub upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of AGCO opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $102.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,618.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

