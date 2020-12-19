Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT at $103.55

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.55.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$76.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

