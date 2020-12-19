Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target at $38.50

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,114. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $1,256,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,400 in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in DISH Network by 50.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.