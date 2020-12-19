Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT at $5.70

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 1,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,239. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

