Analysts Set Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Target Price at $21.00

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CZNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

In related news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,708 shares of company stock valued at $64,228. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 162,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,079. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $320.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.