Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBX shares. BidaskClub cut Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Shares of UBX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 866,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,797. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

