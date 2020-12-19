Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post sales of $30.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $31.66 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $23.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $115.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $116.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $117.35 million, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $118.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Stephens started coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SmartFinancial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

