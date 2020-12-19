Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $20.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.54 million and the lowest is $13.94 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $6.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 201.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $83.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.21 million to $95.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.66 million, with estimates ranging from $136.82 million to $195.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NEPT opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

