Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

LVS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. 5,737,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,611,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after buying an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $146,991,000 after purchasing an additional 675,816 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

