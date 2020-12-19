Analysts Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. CGI posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CGI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.02.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. 275,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,268. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 876.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,069,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,252,000 after acquiring an additional 566,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 394,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

