Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 156.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. CL King raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 494,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

