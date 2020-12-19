Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 156.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 494,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.