Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $44.83 on Friday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xencor by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

